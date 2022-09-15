Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 16 - Sunday, Sep 18

It's Oktoberfest weekend in Saline. The forecast calls for warm weather and there doesn't seem to be much chance of rain.

Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 16 - Sunday, Sep 18

Friday September 16

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 83° Low: 58° with a 2% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the SW.

Saturday September 17

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 84° Low: 63° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the SW.

Sunday September 18

Possible light rain overnight.

High: 86° Low: 65° with a 33% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the SW.

There you have it!