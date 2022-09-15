Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 16 - Sunday, Sep 18
It's Oktoberfest weekend in Saline. The forecast calls for warm weather and there doesn't seem to be much chance of rain.
Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 16 - Sunday, Sep 18
Friday September 16
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 83° Low: 58° with a 2% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the SW.
Saturday September 17
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 84° Low: 63° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 8 mph winds from the SW.
Sunday September 18
Possible light rain overnight.
High: 86° Low: 65° with a 33% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the SW.
