Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 9 - Sunday, Dec 11

We'll see some grey skies and a bit of rain - but at least we'll be above freezing during the daylight hours.

Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 9 - Sunday, Dec 11

Friday December 9

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 40° Low: 30° with a 29% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the ENE.

Saturday December 10

Possible light rain overnight.

High: 40° Low: 34° with a 41% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the ENE.

Sunday December 11

Possible light rain in the morning.

High: 42° Low: 30° with a 74% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the NW.

