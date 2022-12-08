Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 9 - Sunday, Dec 11
We'll see some grey skies and a bit of rain - but at least we'll be above freezing during the daylight hours.
Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 9 - Sunday, Dec 11
Friday December 9
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 40° Low: 30° with a 29% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the ENE.
Saturday December 10
Possible light rain overnight.
High: 40° Low: 34° with a 41% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the ENE.
Sunday December 11
Possible light rain in the morning.
High: 42° Low: 30° with a 74% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the NW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.