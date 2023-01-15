1-15-2023 10:27pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20
Things will start off a little chilly, perhaps even slippery. And then we warm up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before a chill on Friday.
Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20
Monday January 16
Rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 38° Low: 34° with a 84% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSE.
Tuesday January 17
Possible light rain in the morning.
High: 45° Low: 35° with a 78% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the SW.
Wednesday January 18
Possible light rain overnight.
High: 40° Low: 33° with a 13% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the W.
Thursday January 19
Light rain until evening.
High: 44° Low: 31° with a 84% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the ESE.
Friday January 20
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 35° Low: 27° with a 27% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NW.
