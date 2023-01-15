Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20

Things will start off a little chilly, perhaps even slippery. And then we warm up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before a chill on Friday.

Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 16 - Friday, Jan 20

Monday January 16

Rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 38° Low: 34° with a 84% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSE.

Tuesday January 17

Possible light rain in the morning.

High: 45° Low: 35° with a 78% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the SW.

Wednesday January 18

Possible light rain overnight.

High: 40° Low: 33° with a 13% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the W.

Thursday January 19

Light rain until evening.

High: 44° Low: 31° with a 84% chance of rain with 13 mph winds from the ESE.

Friday January 20

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 35° Low: 27° with a 27% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.