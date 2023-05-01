Nu2U Again Resale Shop Celebrates Expansion With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

They came for the cake, they came for the deals, and they came to celebrate.

Saline community members joined local dignitaries and staff at Nu2U Again Resale Shop this week to witness the official ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the recent expansion of the store. The additional space now features a women’s boutique with fitting rooms and a selection of jewelry, clothing, shoes, and handbags.

Michelle Dugan from the Saline Chamber of Commerce was on hand, along with Miss Saline Sophia Bauman, to assist in the ribbon cutting. Friends and families came to show their support, and shoppers filled the store to take advantage of the special celebration discount.

“It was exciting to see all the people come out,” said Amanda Cody-Noel, General Manager.

“We were excited to expand. We needed the space,” Cody-Noel said. “We have a lot more room to display everything we have.”

Unfortunately, store owner Lisa Rentschler was unable to attend the ceremony due to an unexpected illness.

“We were happy to cover for her,” Cody-Noel said. “We couldn’t have done it without her having the thought and the drive and the want to start it all.”

Nu2U Again Resale Shop is a store with a mission. The store employs individuals with disabilities, giving them valuable job experience. The staff learns to sort, price, and display while also helping customers with purchases and completing sales.

“The mission of Nu2U is super near and dear to my heart. I’ve been involved in special education forever, and it has been the heartbeat of my life,” Cody-Noel said.

She was so committed to the concept of the store that she left a corporate career to join the staff in a full-time capacity.

“This is what I am passionate about. We get to employ adults and young adults with special needs and different abilities, and give them opportunities to have job skills and life skills and have the same chance as everybody else. It’s been super important to me.”

She is proud of the staff, both past and present, for all of their accomplishments over the years.

“It’s been nothing but great being able to see these young adults thrive here and learn and grow,” she said. “For some of them, it’s their first paycheck and they’re super excited about it. It’s been awesome being able to see them mature in the time they’ve been here.”

For more information on upcoming sales and events, Cody-Noel recommends that customers follow the shop on social media.

“Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and emails. That’s where we’re always going to have the most up-to-date news on the sales and what’s going on in our place.”