CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths, One Hospitalization Reported in Washtenaw County Since Friday

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Monday on the Washtenaw County Health Department's website.

114 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 - a number unchanged since Aug. 19.

The county added one new hospitalization to its total, bringing the number to 450.

The county reported 58 additional people had tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, bringing the total to 2,853. That number remains unchanged in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 180 people have tested positive.

Michigan reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 6,591. The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus increased by 692.

The state's positive test rate is 3.1 percent. Washtenaw's is 2.0 percent.

Hospitalization data showed a marked decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care. The number fell by 17 to 142 (that includes patients suspected of having COVID-19). The number of patients on ventilators increased by five to 82.

There were three pediatric COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals. Five other pediatric patients were suspected of having COVID-19.