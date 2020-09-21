"Mural Making" Class Offered Through Saline Community Education

The Artist League, a new art school in Saline, is offering classes through Saline Community Education's Youth Arts & Crafts program.

The class, available this fall entitled Mural Making, is for children in grades 3 thru 6. In this class, students will design and paint a mural on panels for display as part of the community. Students will learn basic painting techniques, as well as the elements and principles of art such as proportion, perspective, color, and form. This class encourages students to express themselves individually within the context of a larger piece.

This class runs from 10/20/2020 thru 11/24/2020, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:45 PM to 5:00 PM at Liberty (Old Middle School).

Please visit www.theartistleague.com to find out more and register for the class. You can also register at Saline Community Education by clicking the link - Mural Making