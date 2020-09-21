Fine Arts Pop-Up Show in Saline on September 25 - October 2

WSG, Washington Street Gallery, is proud to present a pop-up show of the gallery artists’ work at 401 N. Ann Arbor St. in Saline, Sept. 25 - Oct. 2. WSG Gallery represents Michigan artists and specializes in connecting collectors with paintings, sculpture, woodcut and intaglio prints, book arts and works on paper.

The pop-up gallery will be open from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday.

Masks are required to enter and the number of people admitted will be limited to allow for social distancing. The venue has excellent ventilation and plenty of free parking is located behind the building.

The pop-up gallery will be open for private appointments through October 2. Visit WSG Gallery’s Facebook page for timely information or contact them through the website: www.wsg-art.com.

WSG Gallery has been voted Best Fine Arts Gallery for Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County in 2016, 2015, 2011, and 2009.