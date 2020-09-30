Art Around Saline: Arts and Culture Committee Issues Call for Artists

The following press release was issued by the Saline Arts and Culture Committee

The Saline Arts and Culture Committee is seeking applications for Art Around Saline 2021. The Call for Artists is now open, with a deadline for submissions of Dec. 1.

Art Around Saline is now in its fifth year. The goals of this program are to highlight the work of local artists, increase and enhance pride in our city, and promote its growing art culture. Selected works will be reprinted, framed, and exhibited in public spaces in downtown Saline.

Sponsored by the Arts & Culture Committee of the City of Saline, Art Around Saline has been described by one community member as “a wonderful program that gives Washtenaw artists visibility.”

13 works of art can be found in downtown Saline, with additional pieces displayed throughout the community. Recently chosen locations outside downtown include the Saline Rec Center, the Saline District Library, City Hall, the Ann Arbor Saline Music Center, Saline Picture Frame, Liberty School, Select Flooring and Rentschler Farm.

For more information about Art Around Saline including pictures of the 2020 selections, visit: http://www.cityofsaline.org/?module=Page&sID=art-around-saline

Arts & Culture Committee has been charged with encouraging the growth and expansion of culture and arts in the community in the areas of visual arts, drama, music, dance, historical heritage and humanities. They promote, publicize and advocate for activities that support creativity in the community.

The Call for Artists can be found here: http://www.cityofsaline.org/images/government/boards_commissions/2021.CFA-Art-Around-Saline-Flyer%202.pdf