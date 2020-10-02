CORONAVIRUS: Washtenaw Sees Highest Weekly Positive Test Count as Deaths, Hospitalizations Are Flat

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Friday. 116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

One additional person was hospitalized, bringing the total to 458.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 47 to 3,459. None of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code. Yesterday, it was reported eight people in Saline's zip code tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total 190.

As of Friday, COVIDActnow.org has stopped reporting the county's positive test rate due to "insufficient data. It had been climbing.

Here's a review of the Friday-to-Friday data from the health department, as well as peak level data from earlier this year.

There was one death this week, up from zero last week. Washtenaw saw 22 people die in one week in late April/early May.

There were three hospitalizations this week, compared to three last week. There were 87 in one week in early April.

The number of people testing positive was 327, up from 197 last week. The highest that number had previously reached for one week as 229, at the end of March.

8 people in Saline's 48176 zip code tested positive, compared to zero last week.

The State of Michigan reported seven people with COVID-19 died, bringing the total to 6,788. The state also reported 780 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

State hospitalization numbers showed the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care units falling by eight to 164 after two straight days of growth. The number of patients on ventilators fell by five to 62. There number of pediatric COVID-19 patients increased by one to six. Nine other pediatric patients are believed to have COVID-19.