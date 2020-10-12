CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths in Washtenaw County Over the Weekend

There were no new deaths over the weekend in Washtenaw County according to COVID-19 data updated by the State of Michigan Monday. The Washtenaw County Health Department has not yet resumed updating its webpage due to the holiday Monday.

116 people have died with COVID-19 in Washtenaw County thus far. That number has not changed in two weeks.

County hospitalization data was not available Monday. The state reported Washtenaw County has had 3,756 positive cases, an increase of 102 since Friday. Zipcode positive test data was unavailable Monday.

Michigan reported seven new deaths for a total of 6,898. The state also reported 1,809 new positive tests. Both numbers cover two days worth of data due to the weekend.

The number of Michigan COVID-19 patients in critical care beds decreased by two to 216 since stats were last updated Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 20 to 105 - the first time the number has been over 100 since Aug. 3.

The number of pediatric COVID-19 patients reached 10, up from four on Thursday. There are three more pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased by .2 percent to 1.7 percent. The number grew by the same amount in Michigan to 3.3 percent.