CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, One Hospitalization as Washtenaw County Reports 76 Cases

There were no new deaths and one hospitalization in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Wednesday.

116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 468 people have been hospitalized.

The county reported 76 new people testing positive for COVID-19 - one of the highest daily reported numbers since the pandemic began. 3,881 Washtenaw County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. None of the new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, which has seen 193 people test positive.

The State of Michigan reported 13 additional deaths with COVID-19. 6,941 people have died thus far. The state also reported 1,359 additional people testing positive for COVID-19. Michigan had not yet updated hospital data as of 5:06 p.m.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased by .2 percent to 1.9 percent. Across the state, it grew by .3 percent to 3.3 percent.