Carrigan Cafe Offers Halloween Morning Fun in Downtown Saline with Musical Treats by Singers/Songwriters, Brinlee and Lea

Head down to Carrigan Cafe this Saturday morning, Oct 31, for an extra treat on Halloween. Starting at 10 a.m., Ann Arbor Saline Music Center students, Brinlee Way and Lea Alderink, will be performing live and in costume with hopes others will dress up too.

Both artists have performed previously at Carrigan Cafe during the Morning Music Series held outside in the South Ann Arbor Street “Umbrella Square.”

“I love playing in downtown Saline! It’s fun being outdoors and entertaining everyone while they shop the Farmers Market on Saturdays and enjoy Carrigan’s coffee,” said Way.

Way’s main musical influence is Taylor Swift.

“She inspires me to always be creative with my music and songwriting,” Way said.

This is the final music performance hosted by Carrigan Cafe, a series funded by Saline Main Street. In addition, Carrigan Cafe will be passing out goodies and also allergy-free options (The Teal Project) for Halloween Day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.