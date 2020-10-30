CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths, 3 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, 20 New Cases in Saline

There were no new deaths and three hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

118 Washtenaw residents have died with COVID-19. 493 residents have been hospitalized.

64 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total in Washtenaw County to 5,007. 20 of the new cases were from Saline's 48176 zip code - the largest one-day jump since the pandemic began.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County dropped slightly to 3.7 percent, according to COVIDactnow.org. In Michigan, the rate inched forward again, to 6.4 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 41 more people dying with COVID-19. 22 of those deaths were identified during a review of vital records. 7,298 people in Michigan have died with COVID-19. Michigan reported 3,675 more people testing positive for COVID-19.

There is a rising number of COVID-19 patients in the critical care beds of Michigan's hospitals. That number rose by 11 to 382. The number of patients using ventilators rose by seven to 160. There are eight pediatric patients with COVID-19, up by two since yesterday. Thre more pediatric patients are believed to have COVID-19.