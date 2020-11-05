Saline Scarecrow Contest Brings Community Together through Artful Creations

The winners are in!

Borer Family Chiropractic recently announced the award winners from its 2020 Saline Scarecrow Contest. The contest, which runs every fall, is designed to highlight and display scarecrow creations from people in the Saline community. This year’s theme was “Fairy Tales.” Scarecrows were awarded based on number of votes in an online poll and also by a panel of jurors.

The People's Choice Awards are given in four categories; individual, group, small business and large business. The winners are determined by the public voting online for their favorite scarecrow. The Boyless family earned first place in the individual category with their piece “Hansel & Gretel.” Build season started early for the Saline Robotics team, scarecrow building that is. Saline Singularity’s “Robot Beast” scored the highest votes and garnered a well deserved first place in the group category. “Rumplestiltskin” by Millio & Associates captured first place in the small business category, while “Tin Man & Tiny TIn” by EHM Senior Solutions received first place in the large business category.

The juried awards, “Best of Show,” “Best Artistic Representation” and “Best Interpretation of Theme,” are picked by a panel of local artists, teachers and community members.

BEST OF SHOW

This year, “Tin Man & Tiny Tin” by EHM Senior Solutions was awarded “Best of Show.” Kelly Largin, Life Enrichment Director for EHM, described the inspiration behind their scarecrow.

“We really wanted to be involved and to join in with the community for this contest – especially since those opportunities are not quite as plentiful these days. Throughout the last few months, the love and support that we have seen has been overwhelming – a lot of that coming from the members of this very community,” Largin said. “To us, the Tin Man symbolizes how important it is to be able to love and care for others. The ‘heart’ of the Tin Man can be felt every day at EHM with the loved ones we care for and the relationships that develop among us.”

Scarecrows can be made out of any materials. Largin described the experience of coming together and building “Tin Man and Tiny Tin.”

“We had help from so many people within our organization and we reused things we already had – a trash can for his body, cans for his legs and head, a funnel, wood for his base, dryer hosing for his arms, hangers to connect his legs, etc. Our maintenance department built his frame and provided multiple tools, our laundry department donated hangers, the dining services department let us recycle their cans, and so many people helped us to visualize the final product,” Largin said.

Largin described the team-building aspect of participating in the contest.

“There were a lot of enjoyable moments throughout this experience. We loved watching our ideas come to life and seeing our entire organization (and their friends… and their families…) fall in love with the Tin Man and Tiny Tin. Everyone has been excited to be a part of this and I think that really speaks to the success of this event. We truly appreciate being able to be a part of it,” Largin said.

BEST ARTISTIC PRESENTATION

The “Best Artistic Presentation” award went to “Hansel & Gretel” by the Boyless Family.

“My mom suggested we enter the contest as a fun, outdoor family activity we could do during the COVID-19 pandemic. We loved the contest theme as many fairy tales have a subtle dark side that is well-suited to the Halloween season. We tossed around a few ideas and ultimately landed on Hansel & Gretel which we felt was a perfect fit for this year's contest,” John Boyless said.

“Hansel & Gretel” was displayed on the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and North Ann Arbor Street. All entries were displayed from Oct. 1-31 and despite the many nights of wind and rain, the artful “Hansel & Gretel” survived seemingly unscathed.

The Boyless family started with a pencil sketch and then went hunting for materials to build a scarecrow that depicted Hansel and Gretel trapping the witch in the oven.

“On a trip to some local resale shops we picked up a used pet cage, some toddler clothes and an old nightstand that, combined with some other hidden treasures we found, would be magically transformed into an old-style oven to trap our witch,” Boyless said. “Although we were not building a traditional scarecrow, it was important for us to incorporate typical scarecrow materials such as straw, pumpkins, burlap and buttons.”

The Boylesses wanted their scarecrow creatures to be freestanding but without external or exposed supports. They accomplished this by using a variety of building materials, techniques and, says Boyless, a little ingenuity. The craft remains a family secret.

“We plan to enter future contests so our specific building methods will need to remain a trade secret,” he said.

BEST INTERPRETATION OF THE THEME

This year "Pinocchio" by Saline Optometry was awarded “Best Interpretation of the Theme.”

Debbie Bates of Saline Optometry had a vision for this year’s contest.

“As crazy as it may sound...once I heard the theme I saw this wood in the garage that I needed to have go away and visions of Pinocchio started dancing in my head. I then suggested it to the rest of the staff and we tried to make the little boy come to life,” Bates said.

For Bates and the rest of the staff at Saline Optometry, this is an event they look forward to every year.

“We gather together one night after work and start putting all of our ideas together. Usually at my house because we need all sorts of odds and ends to pull it together.” Bates explained.

Bates said the most enjoyable part of the experience is the team building.

“If filmed, we could submit the video to America's Funniest Home Videos,” Bates joked.

All participants said they are grateful for Dr. Borer and his team for creating and continuing this joyful event.

“We just want to thank the Borer family, especially Dr. Rob, for organizing the contest. We are fortunate to have such a great event in our community and we had so much fun participating. Also, a big thank you to all of our supporters. We appreciated the 300+ online votes, especially from those who went downtown and experienced the details of our display in-person,” Boyless said.

The competitive aspect of the event adds to the excitement.

“The creativity and thought that went into all of them is very impressive. Even though it was a contest, I think every single one of us had another favorite out there too. We really look forward to participating again next year,” Largin said.