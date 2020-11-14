FOOTBALL: Saline Visits Rockford Saturday With a Chance to Advance to the Semifinals

Saline (8-1) visits Rockford (7-0) for the MHSAA Region 1 Championship game Saturday. The game will be played at 1 p.m. at Ted Carlson Stadium.

The winner advances to the Division 1 semifinal against Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) or Davison (9-0). Davison defeated Grand Blanc, the only team to beat Saline, 48-19, in its district final.

On the other side of the bracket, Belleville (9-0) faces Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) and West Bloomfield (8-1) faces Romeo (5-4).

Saline and Rockford are two teams who've been consistently good football teams. The Hornets have made the playoffs nine straight years, winning six district titles and two regional titles.

Rockford has qualified for the playoffs every year since 1994. Since 2012, they've won four district titles and one regional title.

Saline holds a 3-1 record against Rockford.

Two years ago, Saline defeated Rockford 13-12 in the regional final at Hornet Stadium. The game was decided in overtime with the Hornet defense stopping a Rockford two-point conversion attempt.

In 2017, in a game played at Michigan Stadium, Rockford defeated Saline, 14-0.

Saline defeated Rockford by forfeit in 2016 due to a parasite that made the team too sick to play on opening day.

In 2015, Saline defeated Rockford, 37-24, on opening day.