Navya Automated Shuttle Buses to Be Used at Yellowstone National Park

There's yet another feather in the cap for Navya, the French maker of autonomous shuttle buses, built here in Saline.

Assemblymag.com reports Navya will build lithium-ion battery-powered, 15-vehicle passenger vehicles that will operate in Yellowstone National Park.

A press release from the National Park Service describes the project.

In consultation with the NPS Park Planning, Facilities and Lands Directorate and DOT, Yellowstone selected Canyon Village to test a low-speed, automated shuttle that would potentially serve the campground, visitor services, and adjoining visitor lodging area. The purpose of this pilot is to test emerging automated vehicle technology in the national park context. Exact shuttle stops, route locations and distance will be determined jointly between the park and the selected vendor, Beep Inc. Shuttles will run from late May through August of 2021. Principal parties chose Canyon Village based on visitor safety and the potential for the NPS to learn from the pilot.

“Yellowstone and the NPS are proactively engaging with emerging transportation technologies by looking for ways to test, pilot and learn from these capabilities,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We will continue exploring possible ways to reduce congestion and to improve visitor experience and access in heavily traveled areas of the park.”

AssemblyMag also reported a Navya Autonom shuttle be on display at Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. The shuttle was donated by Mcity, an automated vehicle research facility at the University of Michigan.

“It’s imperative that we continue to thoughtfully document the growth and acceptance of autonomous vehicle transportation,” said Patricia Mooradian, president & CEO, The Henry Ford, in a press release. “The NAVYA Autonom shuttle used by Mcity, and the research processed by J.D. Power, is a very important piece of helping us continue to grow our automotive collection and tell the future story of mobility.”

Navya Chief Operating Officer Jérôme Rigaud said the company was honored to be part of the collection of vehicles.

“Sitting alongside early automotive examples like Ford’s Quadricycle from 1896, Presidential Limousines, and iconic Americana like a 1950’s era Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – the Shuttle will be right at home," Rigaud said. "While vehicles like the Quadricycle help to tell the story of a time when Americans transitioned from animal-powered transportation to engine-powered, the Autonom Shuttle will inform future generations about the era when we transitioned from human-driven transportation to computer-driven.”