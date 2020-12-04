Smitten with Mittens: Nancy Miller’s Sweater-To-Mittens Project is a Community Service

Local artist Nancy Miller began making upcycled wool mittens about ten years ago after discovering “sweater mittens” -- mittens made from wool sweaters -- on Mackinac Island. Her church needed a new fundraiser, so she and friends began sewing.

“We learned to cut and sew mittens out of donated wool and fleece. We sold the mittens at craft shows and local schools for several years,” Miller said.

A few years later, Miller started teaching mitten making as a class at the former Two Twelve Arts Center in Saline.

Today, Miller heads the Community Mitten Project, which makes and donates recycled wool mittens to Saline Area Social Service. After Two Twelve Arts Center closed its doors in 2016, Miller transitioned her class over to Salt Valley Arts, a community arts organization in Saline that operates out of the EHM Solutions campus.

“When Salt Valley Arts Center began four years ago we needed instructors so I volunteered to teach the class. I decided to make the class free and include the residents of the nursing home and Brecon Village in the process as our art center is located in the Evangelical Homes of Michigan building,” Miller said. “The mittens or money from their sale would be donated to Saline Area Social Services.”

Turning sweaters into mittens was accomplished over two weeks.

“We usually cut mittens out one week and the following week we sew them,” Miller said.

The class provided a variety of opportunities for the residents of EHM and students to participate.

This year due to COVID-19, however, the class was different.

“I wasn't able to use Salt Valley Arts Center as EHM is closed to protect their residents,” Miller said. “I really missed interacting with the residents this year.”

Miller was grateful she was able to hold her class at Liberty School this year, albeit with some alterations.

“I condensed the sewing class to four days in mid-October. (Saline) Community Education offered us a room at Liberty School. Once mittens were cut out most volunteers took them home to sew, where they wouldn't need a mask,” said Miller.

Most years over 100 mittens are made, but with just eight people sewing and fewer volunteers, production was down. Still, Miller was proud of what they were able to accomplish.

“Not as many volunteers were able to help this year but we still made over 65 pairs of mittens!” Miller said.

McPherson Local in downtown Saline has been selling the mittens for the past four years. They cost $28 a pair.

“I have not been able to take the mittens to craft shows this year so the only venue for selling them is McPherson Local,” Miller said.

Miller said 21 pairs sold in November. Proceeds from McPherson’s sales were doubled thanks to Reinhart Realtors Giving Tuesday grant.

As Miller sees it, turning old sweaters into new mittens is a community service, and the Saline native looks forward to giving again with next year’s class.

“I learned to sew when I was in 4-H in Saline. The 4-H Creed states: I believe in 4-H work for the opportunity it will give me to become a useful citizen. Leading this project is my way of giving back to the Saline community,” Miller said.