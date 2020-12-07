Arts Committee Wants You to Turn Old Election Signs into Symbols of Love and Support

Have any leftover political signs hanging around the garage? The Saline Arts & Culture Committee wants you to turn those signs into symbols of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The committee, an officially-sanctioned board of the City of Saline, has launched the Saline Inclusion Sign Project.

Decorate your leftover sign using paint, colorful tape and other materials to create positive images and messages of love and support.

Share your creations and designs by Dec. 30 by sending photos to inclusionproject@gmail.com.