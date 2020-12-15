Saline City Council Considers 2 Routes for Borrowing for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

City of Saline leaders will have many decisions to make when upgrading and expanding its wastewater treatment. The decision currently in front of council is this: Should the city choose to borrow for the project using a low-interest loan from the State Revolving Fund loan? Or should the city pay higher rates and cut a year or more off its timeframe and borrow on the open market?

City Attorney Roger Swets framed the issue for council at a special meeting Monday night.

Assuming a $30 million issue, the city could save $863,000 on a 20-year loan or $2.1 million on a 30-year loan using the SRF, Swets told council. Using the SRF also allows for the possibility of some principal forgiveness, Swets said.

However, applying for the SRF requires more homework and study by the city - which push a project back to 2024 at the earliest, Swets said.

Answering a question from Councillor Dean Girbach, Swets said there were costs associated with the studies required by the SRF loan. Swets said if the city couldn't fund it, it could do a bond anticipation note. Girbach said he wasn't turned off by the prerequisite studies, saying they'd help council identify the best plan for a new plant.

Despite improvements made during the tenure of recent superintendent Steve Wyzgoski, the plant is still likely to struggle with capacity during wet weather, according to Tetra Tech VP Brian Rubel. The city and state are negotiating an administrative consent order for environmental violations at the plant. Councillor Jack Ceo asked Swets if swiftly moving this project forward would help the city's case. Swets said he thought the city's pursuit of improved wastewater treatment would be received favorably.

"We'd want to be avoid being required to do this, and on their time frame," Swets said.

Councillor Christen Mitchell asked what kind of principal forgiveness the city might expect. Rubel said loan forgiveness is not guaranteed. He said it's generally for a couple hundred thousand dollars for "green items" in the project. Mitchell said while she liked the idea of some grant money through the SRF, the delay in the project could require more maintenance costs in the meantime. She asked Rubel what kinds of costs the city might expect.

Rubel said the city could expect to have to replace rotating bacteria collectors, gears and other equipment during that time, and that it should budget for repairs.

Mitchell asked City Manager Colleen O'Toole if she could provide a cost-benefit analysis. O'Toole said she can.

Mitchell said it was going to be hard for city residents living with odor issues to hear that a project might not start until 2024. Rubel said he expected recent odor issues should be resolved with the repair of a fan in the plant.

Answering a question from Councillor Janet Dillon, Swets said that "all things being equal, usually, the SRF is the better way to go."

Councillor Kevin Camero-Sulak said he had difficulty with the idea of current ratepayers (the bond would be paid back with increased utility rates) footing the bill to expand a plant for growth. Swets said that's a good argument for borrowing over 30 years instead of 20 years. The shorter term saves money on interest, but it puts a greater share of the burden on the current ratepayers.

Mayor Brian Marl said he expected the council to discuss the issue again and he said he wanted to see city council present a united front on this issue.