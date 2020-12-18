COVID-19 Orders Relaxed For Schools, Theaters and Casinos, Restaurant Dining Rooms Remain Closed

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced updtates to its epidemic order today to allow indoor activities where Michiganders can remain masked.

The order, which is effective Dec. 21-Jan. 15, allows in-person learning in high schools and it reopens casinos, bowling alleys and movie theaters with limitations (capacity of 100, no concessions).

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the COVID-19 situation has improved in Michigan because people heeded the recent health orders.

“These past few weeks, Michiganders across the state stepped up and did their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, and because of our collective hard work, we are now able to begin the steps to carefully lift some of the protocols we have in place,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am encouraged by the progress we have made since early November, and will continue to monitor the data closely during and after the holidays."

Whitmer urged residents make plans to get vaccinated, practice social distancing and avoid indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can more easily spread.

Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, echoed Whitmer's recommendation.

“It is important that everyone continues to do their part. Start planning for when you will get a vaccine when it is available to you, and let’s avoid a surge in cases after the holidays by avoiding gatherings, wearing our masks, and continuing to socially distance,” Khaldun said.

The MDHSS had identified stabilization or declines in three metrics as critical for relaxing protocols. Michigan saw improvements across all three following the “pause” implemented in mid-November: