Vote for a Logo

The Saline Arts & Culture Committee is seeking to refresh its identity, and they'd like your help. Through Jan 17, the community is invited to vote for one of two options for a new logo.

“Once the committee narrowed it down to two, we thought it would be great to let the community vote on the final design,” said Saline resident Jennifer Vivekanand, an Arts & Culture Committee member and designer of the two logos.

Since 2009, the Arts and Culture Committee has been charged with encouraging the growth and expansion of culture and arts in the city of Saline, as it promotes and advocates for activities that support creativity in the community. It has helped support the creation of the sculptures Seats Of Our Heritage, and Leslie's Smile, as well as several Little Free Libraries. It's ongoing projects includeArt Around Saline, and the Bixby Marionettes Trust.

The committee can be contacted by emailing Saline City Recording Secretary Katrina Ritchey at kritchey@cityofsaline.org.