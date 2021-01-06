COVID-19: 5 Deaths, 8 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

The COVID-19 death toll continues its march in Washtenaw County.

5 more county residents have died with COVID-19, according to the health department data updated Tuesday afternoon. 193 people have died with COVID-19 in the county. That includes 10 in the last seven days.

Another eight people were hospitalized bringing the total to 966 since the spread of the novel coronavirus began last year. Another 98 people tested positive, bringing the total to 13,059 for the county.

In Michigan, another 189 people have died with COVID-19, which includes 117 deaths identified during a vital records review. 12,867 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19.

Another 2,291 Michigan residents tested positive.

Hospitalization data shows a small decline in the number of patients in critical care beds, which dropped from 550 to 548. The number of patients receiving ventilator treatment fell from 313 to 308. There are 20 pediatric patients and 44 more patients believed to have COVID-19 - with most of those cases in West Michigan.