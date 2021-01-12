COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 6 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, Positive Test Rate Falls Again

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 204 county residents have died with COVID-19.

Six more residents were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,006, as the rate of hospitalizations falls in the county. There have been 40 hospitalizations in the last seven days, compared with 62 the previous seven days.

Another 98 county residents tested positive for COVID-19. According to state data, the positive test rate Monday was 5.65 percent, down from 6.28 percent. That number had been between 8-10 percent for several days before falling recently. Across the state, the positive test rate fell from 7.96 to 7.16 percent.

Michigan reported 100 people dying with COVID Tuesday. 50 of those deaths were deemed as COVID-19-related deaths after a review of vital records. 13,501 people have died with COVID-19 in Michigan. The state added 1,994 more cases to the totals.

State hospital data showed an increase in the number of patients in critical care beds. There were 525 patients in critical care beds - up by 40 since yesterday. The number of patients receiving treatment with ventilators increased by 13 to 285. There were 23 pediatric patients with COVID-19.