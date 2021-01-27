Saline Sex Education Advisory Hearings Set for Feb. 17, March 3

The Saline Area Schools Sex Education Advisory Board will have two public hearings on new curriculum for students in special education.

The hearings are set for 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 17 and March 3.

According to Board of Education Secretary Susan Estep, the "current curriculum isn't meeting the needs" of students in special education and in the young adult program.

Trustee Brad Gerbe and Estep represent the Board of Education on sex education curriculum matters. Gerbe and Estep attended the advisory board's meeting last week.

"I want to recognize the community and the volunteers and the leaders who took time out of their day. We had good conversations," Gerbe said.

Estep said sex education curriculum changes for the general school population would be discussed later in the year.

The Saline Post will post a link to the curriculum when it becomes available.

The sex education advisory board is charged with reviewing and recommending materials and methods to the local school board, taking into consideration the district’s needs, demographics, and trends including, but not limited to, teenage pregnancy rates, STD rates, and incidents of sexual violence and harassment. They are not responsible for trade book selections or integration into the classroom curriculum.