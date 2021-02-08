COVID-19: 3 Deaths, 14 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Friday; Positives, Quarantines Fall in Saline Schools

Three more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since Friday, according to data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

224 county residents have now died with COVID-19. All three deaths were since Sunday morning, the county reported.

Another 14 people were hospitalized since Friday, including one since Sunday. 1,097 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The county also added 271 new cases, including 70 since Sunday.

The county vaccination dashboard shows another 599 people received their first shot since Friday, bringing the total to 8,561, while 163 people received their second shot, bringing that total to 4,622.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County was 1.99 percent Sunday, falling slightly from just over 2 percent Saturday.

State data showed no new COVID-19 cases among residents or employees of EHM Senior Solutions, Linden Square and Storypoint. It's the second straight week that all three Saline-area care homes showed no new cases.

In Saline Area Schools, there were fewer positives and fewer quarantines than last week. Each Monday, the school district reveals COVID-19 data on the district website. There were five students with positive tests in this week's report, compared to eight last week. The number of staff testing positive fell from four to one. The number of students in quarantine fell from 83 to 46, while the number of staff in quarantine fell from 11 to 3.

The State of Michigan reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday, bringing the total to 14,905. Another 1,769 people tested positive since Saturday. The positive test rate in Michigan climbed to 4.95 percent Sunday, up from 4.07 percent Friday.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds fell below 300 for the first time since Oct. 22. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by eight to 163. There were 11 pediatric patients with COVID-19, unchanged since Friday.