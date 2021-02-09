COVID-19: 1 Death, No Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County; Michigan Case Count Falls

The 225th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19 according to data updated Tuesday by the health department. The health department data showed no new hospitalizations and 92 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

State data pegged the positive test rate at 3.38 percent Monday, higher than the 1.99 percent reported for Sunday.

The health department did not update it vaccination dashboard Tuesday. It shows 8,561 people receiving their first shot and 4,622 receiving their second shot.

The positive test rate in Michigan fell from 4.95 percent Sunday to 4.13 percent Monday. Michigan reported 60 new deaths, 31 of which were identified during a review of vital records. 14,965 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Michigan reported 563 new cases, as the case count continues to fall.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds rose by five to 299, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by 14 to 149. There were 13 pediatric patients with COVID-19, up from 11 Monday.