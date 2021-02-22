MHSAA Announces Delay for Spring Sports

Spring high school sports will start a little later than originally scheduled, according to news released by the Michigan High School Athletic Association today.

The MHSAA's Representative Council approved adjustments to the schedule that will delay the start of practices by a week. Practices will begin March 22 and the competition will begin March 26.

The MHSAA said the delay is to accommodate the winter sports season, which is ending later due to delays related to COVID-19 shut-downs.

According to the MHSAA, a survey of member high schools showed 74 percent of the schools favored delaying spring sports by at least one week. Coaches associations were also consulted.

All Spring sports tournament dates remain as originally scheduled, with MHSAA Finals in baseball, softball and girls soccer concluding the 2020-21 postseason June 19.