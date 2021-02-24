Saline Area Schools Plans More In-Person Learning in K-3 Buildings

Saline Area Schools youngest students enrolled in the district’s two-day hybrid learning option will spend four days in the classroom each week beginning in the middle of March, as administrators move toward their ultimate goal of getting all kids back in school buildings full-time as soon as reasonably possible.

Interim Superintendent Steve Laatsch updated the board of education during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

“Moving forward, Harvest, Pleasant Ridge and Woodland Meadows begin four-day-a-week in-person instruction on March 15,” he said. “That’s technically the beginning of the third trimester and, of course, this is assuming we don’t have some dramatic spike in COVID cases in the county, and that there isn’t some dramatic spike in the actual number of cases in kids that are between five and nine years old.”

So far, a much lower prevalence of COVID-19 cases among this age group is encouraging.

“Out of those 833 cases in the last two weeks in Washtenaw County, only two percent of those cases are impacting zero to nine-year-olds,” Laatsch said. “That’s important because that’s the age of young fives to third-grade students.”

A majority of county cases recently have been found among young adults, an important distinction with two large public universities nearby.

“Whereas if you look right below that line, 18 to 22-year-olds make up 65 percent of the cases,” he said. “Even though we certainly know we are part of the Ann Arbor community, and part of the University of Michigan, I think this clearly does separate that there’s a significant number of cases in a certain age range, and that’s not the age range, obviously, that we’re focusing on to resume more in-person instruction.”

Laatsch said safety measures will be expanded as students return to buildings more often, including additional PPE equipment, enforcing distancing guidelines, addressing narrow pinch points, altering traffic patterns and reinforcing the idea that screening for illness prior to school is essential.

Fourth and fifth-grade hybrid students will be next in line to gain the additional two days in class, assuming all goes smoothly in the younger grades.

“We want to make sure this transition goes well at this level,” Laatsch said. “We will monitor that and then we would look to get Heritage school back to more in-person instruction next, but that wouldn’t be earlier than April.”

The final family survey for young five to third-grade students was emailed Wednesday, Laatsch said. The family survey for the older elementary students will be staggered by a week to avoid confusion.

“We want to determine over the course of Wednesday through Sunday which families and students want to increase to four-day-a-week in-person instruction and which families want to stay in the all virtual mode,” he said, “and there may be some families that want their students to drop back into an all virtual mode.”

Once the results are in, prep work at the schools will begin to adapt to the changes, according to Laatsch.

“We need time to get the buildings ready,” he said. “That’s reconfiguring all the classrooms, reconfiguring the buildings, cafeterias and so forth and it may involve some schedule changes.”

A decision concerning the middle school and high school will follow later on, Laatsch said.

“We want to make sure that then we’re progressing to the middle school and high school for more in-person instruction as well,” he said.

Laatsch said he is often asked why the district does not simply send all students back at the same time.

“It’s really several reasons and one is that the focus in our extended learning plan has always been to get the K-five students back to more in-person instruction at first,” he said. “We’ve talked about a more measured approach, and we haven’t done this before.”

Safety is his priority.

“It’s the first time that we’re going to be bringing students back to greater in-person instruction,” he said. “We want to do it safely, we want to monitor it.”

Ensuring there are enough teachers and support staff is also a major factor, Laatsch said, noting the district had issues with this earlier in the pandemic.

“We also want to make sure that we can staff appropriately,” he said. “If there is more quarantine going on, that could impact more staff members. We’ve had a couple of close calls earlier in the year, even in hybrid, where we had so many staff out at certain points that we haven’t really been able to fill classrooms with substitutes.”

An uptick in local vaccination opportunities should really help in this regard, Laatsch said.

“The educator vaccination process is improving,” he said. “Out of 450 staff members, there are over 230 that have now had their first dosage and that’s really good news. In addition, this percentage is much higher for educators in the young fives to third-grade range.”

More staff will be able to get their vaccination process underway this weekend, just up the road.

“Washtenaw County is now receiving a greater number of vaccines,” he said, citing a shipment of 1,200 doses. “The rest of the educators within this young five to third-grade setting will have opportunities to be vaccinated Saturday at U of M’s stadium.”

Laatsch said he is hoping these factors lead to school being back to normal by the end of summer.

“It’s our intention to be back five days a week, full in-person instruction, when we begin fall,” he said. “We are planning to move forward with that, unless there’s a setback that we’re not anticipating.”