Mayor Marl Hosts Coffee Hour Friday Morning

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming coffee hour for February 26.

“In my ongoing effort to remain accessible and engaged, I’ll be hosting a virtual coffee hour on Friday, February 26,” the Mayor stated. “I’ll be discussing a wide array of issues, but the primary focus will be infrastructure, specifically, our roads, bridges, sidewalks and wastewater treatment plant.”

The Mayor will be joined at Friday’s event by several colleagues who will present and share additional perspectives. Guests will include: City Manager Colleen O’Toole, Mayor Pro-tem Dean B. Girbach, and Mr. Brian Rubel from Tetra Tech.

Further, in accordance with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, this event will be virtual, and in-person attendance will not be permitted. Residents can view the event live on the City’s Facebook page or via Zoom. Details pertaining to Friday’s virtual coffee are provided below:

Virtual Coffee Hour - Friday, February 26th8:30-10 AMZoom/FacebookFacebook @cityofsalineZoom – ID 885 3108 5997, passcode, Saline

To share a question or concern with the Mayor, Saline residents can email him at briandmarl@gmail.com, call him at 734-272-3654, or connect with him on Facebook and Instagram