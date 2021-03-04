COVID-19: 1 Death, 3 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

The 236th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19. Wednesday's update of the Washtenaw County Health Department's COVID-19 data page showed one new COVID-19 death and three new hospitalizations. It was the first new death recorded in nine days.

There were also 46 new infections, according to the county. State data showed the county's positivity rate at 2.33 percent, a slight increase.

The state's positive test rate fell from 5 percent to 4.01 percent. The state recorded 1,536 new infections. 5 more Michigan residents have died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 15,563.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds increased for the fourth straight day, going from 228 to 234. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by one to 100. There were nine pediatric patients with COVID-19.