3-14-2021 1:48pm
BASKETBALL: Saline Falls at Bedford, Changing SEC Red Race
BEDFORD - Saline's winning streak came to an end Friday at Bedford as the Hornets fell 48-36 to their hosts.
Saline fell to 12-1 overall and 10-1 in the SEC Red.
Bedford improved to 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the SEC Red.
The loss sets up a huge game at Pioneer Monday. Pioneer is 10-1 in the SEC Red. If the Hornets win, they'd need to defeat Huron (1-9) and Skyline (1-11) to clinch their first SEC Red title.
Sophie Canaden scored 14 points and Ella Stemmer added 12 points. Natalie Sweetland (seven points) and Kate Stemmer (three points) also made the scorebook.
|Team
|Conf
|Ovr
|Saline
|10-1
|12-1
|Pioneer
|10-1
|10-1
|Bedford
|9-2
|12-3
|Ypsi Comm
|5-6
|5-6
|Monroe
|5-6
|5-8
|Lincoln
|2-9
|2-9
|Huron
|1-9
|1-9
|Skyline
|1-9
|1-11
SEC Red Schedule
3-15 Saline @ Pioneer
3-15 Bedford at Huron
3-17 Pioneer @ Bedford
3-18 Huron @ Saline
3-20 Saline @ Skyline
3-20 Bedford @ Monroe
3-22 Pioneer @ Ypsilanti