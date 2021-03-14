BASKETBALL: Saline Falls at Bedford, Changing SEC Red Race

BEDFORD - Saline's winning streak came to an end Friday at Bedford as the Hornets fell 48-36 to their hosts.

Saline fell to 12-1 overall and 10-1 in the SEC Red.

Bedford improved to 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the SEC Red.

The loss sets up a huge game at Pioneer Monday. Pioneer is 10-1 in the SEC Red. If the Hornets win, they'd need to defeat Huron (1-9) and Skyline (1-11) to clinch their first SEC Red title.

Sophie Canaden scored 14 points and Ella Stemmer added 12 points. Natalie Sweetland (seven points) and Kate Stemmer (three points) also made the scorebook.

Team Conf Ovr Saline 10-1 12-1 Pioneer 10-1 10-1 Bedford 9-2 12-3 Ypsi Comm 5-6 5-6 Monroe 5-6 5-8 Lincoln 2-9 2-9 Huron 1-9 1-9 Skyline 1-9 1-11

SEC Red Schedule

3-15 Saline @ Pioneer

3-15 Bedford at Huron

3-17 Pioneer @ Bedford

3-18 Huron @ Saline

3-20 Saline @ Skyline

3-20 Bedford @ Monroe

3-22 Pioneer @ Ypsilanti