COVID-19: No Deaths, 7 Hospitalizations as Daily Positives Top 100 for the First Time Since Feb.12

There were no new COVID-19 deaths found in data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 241 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The county recorded eight more hospitalizations Thursday. The number of new positive tests climbed by 153 - the first time the daily case count has topped 100 since Feb. 12. The positive test rate dropped from 4.19 to 2.86 percent in Washtenaw County.

Every Thursday, the health department updates positives by zip code.There were 32 positives from Saline's 48176 zip code this week, up from 22 last week.

In Michigan, the positive test rate fell from 11.31 percent to 9.83 percent as daily cases climbed over 5,000 to 5,224 to testing increased. Michigan reported 49 new deaths, with 30 of those deaths coming during a review of vital records. 15,984 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19.

Michigan's hospitalization data showed the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increasing by four to 379, while the number of COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators increased by three to 139.