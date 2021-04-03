Saline Arts Organization Invites People to Participate in Community Kindness Project

Salt Valley Arts, a local arts organization, will be hosting demonstrations for their second Community Kindness Project, May Day Baskets, on April 5 and 19 via Zoom. SVA Community Kindness Projects focus on some form of giving to the community.

“We have a commitment to the community, and so at SVA, we thought kindness is needed more than ever. These are trying times. This is our way of extending a warm gesture to those that need it most,” explains Debra Groth, Salt Valley Arts member.

This is not the first Community Kindness Project for SVA.

“Previously we, along with the community, made over 300+ Valentines to distribute to folks at EHM and other senior residences,” Groth explained.

May Day Baskets is the theme for their current Community Kindness Project. Salt Valley Arts is hosting demonstrations on making baskets and flowers for May Day. Everyone can participate by making a cone from paper (construction, scrapbooking paper, etc) and adding paper flowers (tissue paper, napkins, construction paper, coffee filters, scrapbook paper, fabric, etc.) with a loop attached to the back or sides for a handle so baskets may be hung on doorknobs or other places.

“May Day Baskets (or cones) is a lovely old tradition. Someone makes a cone or basket fills it with flowers and drops it off at a neighbors door. Children often rang the neighbor’s doorbell, dropped off the basket then hid to watch the recipient smile and delight at finding the basket,” said Groth.

Nu 2 U Again has agreed to be the drop-off location for the baskets/cones just as they were for the Valentine Project.

“This shop also has a strong commitment to the community, and we at SVA appreciate their support of our project,” said Groth “We at SVA look forward to the wonderful creations that folks will donate to this Kindness Project!”

May Day baskets/cones may be dropped off at NU 2 U Again,1311 E Michigan Ave, Saline, until May 1st. M-Fri 12-6 pm, Sat 12-5, Sunday Closed.

SVA asks people to refrain from placing candy, food or other perishable items in the May Baskets.

Visit Salt Valley Arts Facebook page for more information.

RSVP to info@saltvalleyarts.org for your Zoom invitation.