PRESS RELEASE: Memorial Day Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19, But Activities Planned for Oakwood Cemetery

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF SALINE

In light of COVID-19 protocols and procedures, the 2021 Saline Memorial Day parade has been postponed until 2022. However, a formal program including speeches, presentations, and music will still be held at Oakwood Cemetery on Monday, May 31st.

“The City of Saline, American Legion Post 322, and countless community volunteers are eager to reestablish our annual Memorial Day program”, said Mayor Brian Marl. “It’s imperative that our community comes together, honor our fallen heroes, and recognize all who have served causes greater than themselves."

Details regarding Saline’s Memorial Day program are provided below:

2021 Memorial Day Program

When: Monday, May 31st 11 AM

Where: Oakwood Cemetery US-12/Monroe Street

What: The event will be limited to approximately 300 people – social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. In the interest of public safety and health, the Memorial Day program will be recorded and streamed on the City’s Facebook page and website.

Additional questions can be directed to the Mayor’s office. He can be reached at (734) 272-3654 or by email at briandmarl@gmail.com or bmarl@cityofsaline.org.