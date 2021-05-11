COVID-19: 3 Deaths, 9 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County as Spread Slows

The spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in Washtenaw County and Michigan, but people continue to die with the disease.

Data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Tuesday showed three more county residents died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 272.

In addition, nine more people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The county data showed 36 new cases.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County fell from 3.33 to 2.31 percent. Around the state, the positive test rate increased from 6.53 to 8.37 percent. Michigan reported 1,992 new cases. Last Tuesday, for reference, the state reported 2,527 new cases.

There were 99 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Michigan, including 32 identified during a review of vital records. Michigan has reported 18,338 COVID-19-related deaths.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds fell by 26 to 640 as the number of patients receiving ventilator care fell by 10 to 421. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by eight to 48.