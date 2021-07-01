Brassow Road Project Begins July 6

Starting on Tuesday, July 6, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin preparing for a road resurfacing project on Brassow Road between Ann Arbor-Saline and Maple roads in Lodi Township. First, WCRC crews will improve drainage and trim trees in the project area. Once that work is complete, a contractor for WCRC will pulverize and resurface the road.

Brassow Road will remain open with lane restrictions during the drainage and forestry work. Brassow Rd will be closed to through traffic during the pulverization and resurfacing portion of the project.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately two weeks. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and contractor availability. Property owners and residents who live or work within the project area will be provided access to their properties throughout the project.

This work is funded by Lodi Township’s Five-Year Local Roads Millage. The millage was approved by township voters in 2020.