Saline Woman Taken to Hospital After Being Struck By A Vehicle

A Saline woman is in stable condition in an area hospital after she was dragged underneath a moving vehicle early Friday afternoon.

Personnel from the Saline Police Department and Saline Area Fire Department were dispatched to the mobile home community on the 400 block of North Maple Road.

Police Chief Jerrod Hart said that shortly after 5:45 p.m., a 17-year-old male and his 67-year-old grandmother, who uses a wheelchair, were planning to use a 2008 Ford Edge to visit the grocery store. The male, who is not licensed to drive, got into the vehicle and started the vehicle. Both heard strange noises coming from the vehicle. The woman, in her wheelchair, opened the passenger door and instructed the man to reverse the vehicle.

"But when he did that, he did not use enough brake, and the vehicle took off a decent pace in reverse," Chief Hart said. "The woman got caught in the door and then was stuck under the vehicle and she was run over."

The vehicle continued across the street and struck another residence.

The woman was bleeding from the head and suffered abrasions from being dragged on the road.

She was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition Saturday and expected to make a full recovery, Hart said.

"It's just a sad situation," Hart said, "The 17-year-old was obviously distraught by what happened."

Hart said the residence struck by the vehicle was damaged but police on the scene determined the damage wasn't serious enough to cause structural issues or pose a safety risk.