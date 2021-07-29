Planning Commission Grants Layher Farms Final Site Plan Extension, Delays Vote on Chelsea Lumber’s Proposed Expansion

The Saline City Planning Commission unanimously approved a one-year final site plan extension for the $80 million Layher Farms housing development Wednesday night, moving the expiration date from Sept. 23, 2021 to Sept. 23, 2022.

Development firm Grand Sakwa Saline, LLC was previously provided a one-year extension in September of 2020, but under an ordinance recently adopted by the planning commission, the current extension must be the final one granted.

Tom Covert from Midwestern Consulting said Grand Sakwa petitioned for more time due to unforeseen circumstances.

“With the global pandemic and some of the market challenges that have been seen, we are respectfully requesting an extension of this final site plan,” he said to the commissioners prior to their vote.

Covert said the new time frame is still in line with an assortment of necessary building and environmental approvals already in place.

The three-phase, 71-acre development on land recently annexed on the north side of the city is to have 158 single-family homes and will take about five years to complete once underway, according to Covert.

Chelsea Lumber

In other action, the planning commission postponed a final site plan vote to its next meeting on Aug. 11 for Chelsea Lumber Company’s proposed 58,525 square feet lot expansion as well as three new stormwater retention ponds. The delay is aimed at hammering out several points of disagreement between the business and adjacent residential neighbor, Stella Wohlgamuth.

During public comment, Wohlgamuth questioned whether the proposed site plan actually meets zoning requirements in terms of proper greenbelts and easements.

She also said she finds the proposed metal security fence visually problematic, to which Chelsea Lumber Company’s president John Daniels offered to build an additional layer of privacy fencing high enough to cover it.

Commission member Bill Beardsley said delaying the vote will allow time for examining Wohlgamuth’s zoning concerns and work on general compromise. He also expressed his contentment with the negotiation process thus far.

“I think we’re really close here and I think Chelsea Lumber’s done a fantastic job of trying to accommodate the neighbor’s concerns and I thank you (Wohlgamuth) for your research and your detail and everything that went with it,” he said. “They’re not going to get rid of the noise and the activity and all that stuff, that’s just what you both have to deal with. But I am sympathetic to doing as much as we should do for screening and fencing and that kind of thing and I don’t know that we’ve gotten there yet.”