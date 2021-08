Saline City Hall is open until 7 p.m. for people who need a cooling center or charging station as thousands of DTE customers in the area are without electricity.

DTE estimates power will be restored by 11:30 p.m. tonight.

The city hall lobby and council chambers will be open with socially distanced seating until 7 p.m.

Saline City Hall is located at 100 N. Harris St.