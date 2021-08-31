TENNIS: Saline Swats Dexter Down, 7-1

Saline defeated Dexter, 7-1, in varsity boys tennis action Tuesday.

The Hornets swept the singles matches and took three of four in doubles.

In singles one, Amod Talekar defeated Noah Enyedy, 6-3 and 6-1. In singles two, Reed Recchia defeated Nate Guinta, 6-3 and 6-0. In singles three, Brenden Morrison bested Connor Kniesteadt, 6-0 and 6-0. In Singles four, Mikaal Hamid beat Ryan Faherty, 6-3 and 6-0.

In doubles one, Nick Birkle and Paul Goldhardt defeated Allen Labadie and Diego Reyes, 6-2, 6-7 and 7-5. In doubles three, Gabe Cueto and Jason Hu defeated Lucas Anderson and Cole Sheldon, 6-4 and 6-2. In doubles four, Caleb Helmer and Mason Miller beat Andrew Guinta and Derrick Nelson, 7-6, 5-7 and 6-3. In doubles two, Joeb Wuerthele and Roan Luchies fell to Cole Arnedt and Dom Sortor, 6-3 and 6-2.