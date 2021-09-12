A Few Good Peeps to Fill Our Final Oktoberfest Volunteer Roster

Are you looking for a fun way to support Downtown Saline? Be part of our biggest annual fundraiser, Oktoberfest 2021! We'd love to add you to our amazing volunteer crew -- get a groovy volunteer shirt and we'll comp you a nice frosty cold beer or beverage.

(Your choice! You must be 21+ to receive a drink ticket for the beer tent).

Sign up here https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084da5ab2eaafb6-oktoberfest7

Help us grow our crew by joining today. And, thanks for all you do to support Downtown Saline! #salineoktoberfest #saltcity #perfectpinchofhome