Police To Warn About Scams at Oct. 22 Senior Center Luncheon

City of Saline Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming senior luncheon and program that takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday Oct. 22 at the Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 North Maple Road.

“Truthfully, It’s been far too long since we’ve hosted an event at the Saline Area Senior Center,” said Mayor Brian Marl in a press release issued Tuesday. “As someone who is deeply passionate about seniors and senior issues, I’m very much looking forward to this event & luncheon. Per our custom, I will provide an overview of local issues, but the primary focus of our presentation will be frauds and scams that target our senior residents.”

Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart, Deputy Chief Marlene Radzik and detective Bill Stanford will attend the event and provide tips for avoiding scams.

“It seems almost weekly, fast-talking criminals contrive new ways to scam others out of their hard-earned money," Hart said in the press release. "Detective Bill Stanford, Deputy Chief Radzik and I will be on-hand to share common schemes, particularly directed at victimizing our older-adult residents. We hope you take the time to join us as we continue our crime prevention initiatives in the community.”

Refreshments, including lunch and dessert will be provided. The event is free, and open to all Saline community seniors.

Space is limited, and an RSVP is required. RSVPs should be direct to the SASC by calling (734) 429- 9274.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the Mayor’s Office or the City’s PR Generalist, Sarah Massey. Ms. Massey’s can be reached (734) 429-4907 ext. 2207 or by email at smassey@cityofsaline.org.