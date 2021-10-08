St. Andrews Adds Stained Glass to Sanctuary

The parish at St. Andrews church basked in the light of new stained glass windows this summer. The two abstract compositions were the result of a competitive process with moments of surprising collegiality. Although delayed some by Covid-19, once installed in April of this year, the four windows represent a project that took two years to realize. others might argue, it was decades in the making.

“The first conversations began in January 2019,” said Ceci Sheridan, a parishioner at St. Andrews, and former co-chair of the worship space committee. Acting Pastor Jim McDugall invited her to join a committee whose goal was to spend an anonymous donation to design and install stained glass windows. By the end of their first meeting, McDugall, who would soon leave the church, passed the baton to Sheridan, making her head of the committee. “I wasn’t expecting it,” she admitted. Based on her past experience, the pastor had faith in her ability to lead the committee.

Consisting of members with backgrounds in the arts, crafts, engineering, accounting, and liturgy, the committee got to work learning about the medium, and finding artists who could complete the task. “We wanted to find a stained glass artist in the state of Michigan,” Sheridan noted. They invited two to speak to the committee, but both declined due to the scale of then current contracts and commitments. Instead, invitations were extended to studios outside the state.

“Ceci called me and asked if I’d be interested,” said Stephen Wilson, whose studio is in Baton Rouge, La. “I said, ‘no thanks.’” Age was a factor Wilson considered when declining the invite: the artist is approaching 70. “It just looked like a little more than I wanted to tackle at the time.” But Sheridan, who flew to Texas to see his work in seven churches around the Houston area, told Wilson how much she and the committee really liked his work. Humbled, but elated, it was enough to make Wilson re-consider the project.

The scope of the project involved four tall and narrow windows behind the altar. Grouped in twos, the pairs of windows are separated by a large piece of masonry with a sculpture of Christ on a cross. “The sum of ideas the committee presented to the artist was simple,” reflected Father John Linden, who became St. Andrew’s pastor in the summer of 2019. They wanted the windows to represent the birth of Christ, and his resurrection. “His death was already in the center,” noted Linden. “It’s the whole life cycle: in a sense, the same life cycle we go through and aspire to.”

The committee also interviewed Cindy and Bob Kessler from Kessler Studio, Loveland, Ohio; and Gunar Gruenke, co-owner of Conrad Schmitt Studios, New Berlin, Wis. It was Gruenke’s presentation that stood out to Sheridan and the committee the most, but it had little to do with what he proposed to do with the windows. At the beginning of his interview he asked who his competition was. At the end, he shared a few things about what he knew of Wilson. “He said he was great,” Sheridan recalled. It left an indelible impact on the committee.

“I always want to know who I’m up against,” Greunke admitted. It’s part of his strategy: if he’s up against a small local shop, it might affect how he presents the services of Conrad Schmitt Studios, where he’s been president the last 11 years. Greunke first met Stephen Wilson over a decade ago while working on a restoration project at the First Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge. The two struck up a collegial friendship. A few years later, during a liturgical conference in Milwaukee, Greunke invited Wilson on a studio visit, and tour around the city to see some of Conrad Schmitt’s commissions. “You know, you just meet some people and they stick with you,” said Greunke. As a thank you, Wilson gave Greunke a preliminary study for a window that dealt with a personal tragedy in Wilson’s life. “I see that picture every day and think of him.” Greunke said while reflecting on the impactfulness of the work. “If I was going to lose the project, that's who I'd want to lose it too.”

Wilson attended Louisiana State University, earning a degree in landscape architecture. But it was an art elective in stained glass that stuck with him: all he wanted to do was make windows. After a couple years working as a landscape architect, he returned to LSU for graduate studies in stained glass under Paul Arthur Dufour. Dufour studied at Yale under renowned colorist Josef Albers, and later founded LSU’s stained glass program.

It’s that connection to Albers that Wilson embraces, respecting the properties of glass for what they are: colorful transparencies that emphasize form and shape. “To me, glass is really an abstract medium,” said Wilson. “When you cut pieces of glass and pull shapes out, it’s like holding a piece of ruby, sapphire, or emerald. That’s good enough! Why make a face out of it?” Wilson’s preferences for the medium, in some ways runs counter to the tradition of craftsmen painting on the glass, altering the value of the amorphous solid beneath. Such painting dates back centuries to the rose windows of Gothic cathedrals, allowing for more figurative and representational elements, like the stoic figures of saints, or of manicured landscapes. For Wilson, such tradition was of less interest to him.

Painted stained glass was of less interest to the committee at St. Andrews, as well. The three proposals were considered by members of the congregation, each invited to inform the committee of their first and second preferences. Overwhelmingly, Wilson was favored for his blend of abstraction and representation, easing any decision made by the committee, which had been leaning toward Wilson. Before the end of 2019, Wilson was offered the project. Next, windows needed to be measured, and designs created.

Then Covid happened.

For the folks in Saline, the beginning of the pandemic meant delays and limited access to the church. And with looming economic uncertainty, it meant a debate: whether to continue with the project. “Legally, we can’t take an earmark and do something else with it,” noted Father Linden. Plus, stained glass windows had long been intended for the church. During the church’s construction in 1997, the windows in the sanctuary were installed with a double sill with the express purpose off adding stained glass windows at a later date. The committee also considered the impact on Wilson and his team if they chose to pause or discontinue the project. “Philosophically we thought how easy it was in Covid to despair of the future,” Linden said. They chose to carry on. So many in the St. Andrew congregation had already contributed to the process: the windows had become something to look forward to.

For Wilson, in Louisiana, Covid was less of an issue. With a small team in his studio— two full time, two part time— they bubbled and continued to work on projects in the queue: repairing windows, removing decommissioned windows, and creating some simple projects for customers in the region.

When pandemic restrictions began to relax, Wilson presented his first design for the Resurrection windows, on the right side of the altar. Rays of green and yellow rise from a base of blues and purples, like the rays of a rising sun (or, in this case, Son). Hiding among the organic shapes within the yellow rays, a male figure materializes. He reaches out and up. A figure in the lower right—an angel with the face reminiscent of Michelangelo’s Delphic Sibyl—points upward, where a second male figure appears to ascend to the top. “He added the ascension,” said Father Linden.

The committee responded with suggestions. “One suggestion he embraced was the desire of the church to show the wounds of Christ,” Father Linden recalled. “So, Stephen placed little red pieces of glass in the feet, hands, and side.” The wounds, or stigmata—indicating where Christ had been nailed to the cross, and later punctured by the spear of Longinus—became essential elements to identify that the two male figures in the composition were both Jesus. While it might seem odd today to depict the same figure within two parts of a composition, it was a common convention in the Renaissance, used to depict the passing of time within a single, static image. What’s more, the double Christ helps to define place: the angel pointing upwards moved the stone from the tomb.

When comparing the Resurrection to the windows on the left—Jesus’ birth—Father Linden laughed. “He knocked the Nativity out of the park.” The focal point of the composition on the left is the glowing head of a baby: a yellow light piercing an otherwise murky blue background. Concentric circles expand away from His head, like ripples from a pebble dropped in a pond. An obvious cross also radiates from His face, foreshadowing His death. Near the Christ child’s face we can easily see the face of the the Virgin Mother. After some concentration, the figures of Joseph, the shepherds, animals of the manger, and the Angel of the Lord all emerge. The stained glass committee accepted the composition as is.

In the months before the windows were installed, Father Linden placed a rendering of the final composition in the narthex. “I thought if we put [the drawing] out months in advance, people would warm up to the design and love the windows—when they were installed—right away.” Linden noted it’s taken some congregants a little longer; they confess the windows aren’t what they would have chosen, but they’re growing on them. “I haven’t received any bad comments,” said Linden, with a smile. “Any change is going to take a process.”

Part of that process is simply getting used to abstraction, which Wilson uses to his advantage. The caming—the lines of metal holding the pieces of glass together—works structurally, and as an outline for the elements in the design. It’s the caming that not only defines the concentric circles of the Nativity, and the rising rays of the Resurrection, but also the faces and figures within.

Wilson also plays with transparency. The trees and utility poles along Austin Drive throw shadow onto the glass, affecting the purity of color in the. Such a distortion further abstracts and distracts from the read of each window. These competing abstractions, in a way, can be seen as a metaphor: the distractions of life as they interfere with our spirituality. Since religion is a discipline, it’s only through concentration where the mysteries reveal themselves.

The same is also true of Wilson’s windows.