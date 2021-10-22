NEWS RELEASE: Washtenaw Health Department Working With Manchester Village, Schools On Lead Issue

Washtenaw County Health Department is working with Manchester Community Schools and the Village of Manchester to provide information and resources in response to the local Lead Action Level Exceedance. The Health Department will offer lead testing to children and pregnant women tomorrow Friday, Oct. 22 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Luther C. Klager Elementary at 405 Ann Arbor St., Manchester.

There is no cost to individuals for the testing. Testing is strongly recommended for children 1 to 6 years of age and pregnant women. Results are expected within a week and will be provided by phone.

Typically, children under 6 and pregnant women are more vulnerable to lead poisoning. The most common source of exposure for young children is older homes or buildings with lead paint; other sources of exposure, like water, are also possible. If the results of Friday’s testing indicate elevated blood lead levels among local children or pregnant women, the Health Department will offer additional testing opportunities. Local pediatricians can also provide lead testing for children.

Information about the Lead Action Level Exceedance announced yesterday is available on the Village of Manchester website. Unfortunately, lead service lines are still in use in communities across Michigan, and they need to be replaced as soon as is feasible.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing free, lead-reducing water filters to Village households served by municipal water and with children or pregnant women in the home or that cannot afford a water filter. Filters cost about $35 and their replacement cartridges cost about $15. Filters will be available Village Hall at 912 City Rd. from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm starting Friday, Oct 22.

