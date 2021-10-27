Harold Wackenhut, World War II Veteran, Worked at Steeb Dodge in Saline

Harold William Wackenhut went home to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, October 25, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Guenther), his daughters Susan Collins, Beverly Cameron (Ron) and Krista Huggett (Greg).

He is also survived by his grandchildren Amber Cuvelier (Troy), Derek Brisboe, Cory Cameron and Lukas Cameron (Kailen) and eight great-grandchildren. Harry and Marilyn were blessed to have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Harry proudly served in the United States Army during WWll as part of the Pacific conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked for Steeb Dodge in Saline, as a mechanic and service/parts manager, for 44 years and was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was loved and will be missed by many!

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline, MI. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Pastor William Natsis will officiate. Burial will follow the service and be held in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also follow the service and will be held at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harry’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Killarney Lutheran Camp 1200 Chisholm Rd., Onsted, MI 49265, or to a charity of one’s choice, and envelopes will be available at the church.

