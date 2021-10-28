Lynn Thomas-Perry Named Interim Executive Director for the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

Lynn Thomas-Perry has been named the interim executive director of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thomas-Perry, owner of the Thomas-Perry Farmers Insurance Agency in Saline, assumes the reins from Jeff Williams, who resigned earlier this month after only a few months on the job.

"Lynn Thomas Perry was selected to be the executive director on an interim basis," said Luke Schmerberg, President of the chamber's board of directors. "We are just focused on the big events - the parade, the parade raffle, and the South and West Washtenaw Consortium Open House over the next two months."

Schmerberg said there is no plan for hiring a permanent executive director. He said the chamber's next board president should be a part of the process.

Thomas-Perry said she's excited about the new opportunity.

"I love the chamber. I love the events. I love being with people. So this is the perfect opportunity for me," Thomas-Perry said. "Right now, the main focus is to do a bang-up job on the parade. But we're going to make a push to make people aware that the chamber is alive and well. We're going to kick butt in 2022."

She'll be doing double-duty between the chamber and her insurance-agency office over the next few months.

She said she's enjoyed volunteering with the chamber over the years and wants to drum up excitement around chamber activities.

"I opened my business in 2012 and by 2013, Mary Alice Smith and other folks from the chamber had me volunteering at Saline Salutes. I met a lot of great people in Saline through our community events," Thomas-Perry said.

For more information about the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.salinechamber.org or call 734-4494.