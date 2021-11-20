City of Saline Hosts Visioning Session Open House at 6 p.m., Nov. 23

Saline City Council and city staff will host "Vision 2023" - a planning and visioning open house, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the council chambers, at 100 N. Harris St.

City officials will use information gleaned from the session when prioritizing the budget and plans for the upcoming fiscal year.

Attendees will discuss core community goals and action items for the 2023 fiscal year.

The meeting will be streamed on Facebook. For those who can't attend but would like to help with prioritizing, the city offers a very brief survey.