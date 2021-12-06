BASKETBALL: As a New Era Begins, Saline Hopes to Start the Michael Marek Tenure Off with a Bang

As Saline players gathered around each other, their phones exploding, they were stunned to learn the news that head coach Jake Fosdick was resigning from his position, effective immediately. After the initial shock, there was a level of anger and frustration with the decision, as the players called for Fosdick to be brought back. However, after the early wave of emotion, the players realized that the possibility was unrealistic and that they had to band together.

“When we found out about Coach Fosdick leaving, it was just heartbreaking. On top of that, we had a long waiting period without a head coach in place,” senior Braden LaRusso said. “Eventually, it got to the point that we were just like we need to hire any coach at this point.”

The athletic department eventually hired Michael Marek as the new head coach. Marek comes over from a variety of coaching stints, most recently as the head coach at Waterford Kettering. Despite his love for past stints, Marek said the possibility of working at a premier high school was too hard to pass.

“When coming over to Saline, it has the number one athletics along with academics in the state of Michigan. Before I even interviewed for the job, seeing the talent here was evident,” said Marek.

Marek, along with players, emphasized the culture goals they wanted to install: be a pest to play against, stay together, and remain positive through adversity.

“We are a senior-heavy team, and that leadership is going to come from them as players,” said the head coach.

This Saline team will look different than in years past, as the Hornets will play exclusively man-to-man defense, while looking to play faster and more up-tempo on offense. There will be a change from the Fosdick era, yet it’s a transformation the players are excited to experiment with.

The Big Question

Can Saline take the next step as a program and win the elusive district championship?

Marek takes over a program that, while successful, struggled to capture a conference title at any point during the Jake Fosdick era. For the Hornets, that starts with beating their rivals, especially the Ann Arbor schools (Skyline, Huron, Pioneer).

“Beating the Ann Arbor schools is one of our main goals this year. We don’t like them, and they don’t like us. We want to go 6-0 against them, and turn that into a conference title,” said senior George Van Haaften.

This team knows the expectations that come with competing in the SEC and acknowledge how difficult it is to win in the conference. Still, Saline has the experience with an extremely senior-laden team, and now it’s about taking the leap and beating the upper echelon of the conference.

Roster Analysis

Guards

Braden LaRusso (Senior) is working to embrace the change in the current system. After formerly playing shooting guard for most of his career, LaRusso has transitioned into the point guard role. In a fluid offense, he has been able to play more unhampered, without having to look over his shoulder after making a mistake. He was little used off the bench last year but has the potential to step into the limelight.

“LaRusso is someone that I singled out when I was studying tape as someone who could take a big leap this year,” Marek says. “He is one of the horses that we’re going to try and ride to wins.”

On the other side, LaRusso is paired with his longtime backcourt member Romeo Love. Highly explosive and athletic, Love is moving into more of a slasher role this year, hoping to utilize his scoring abilities more.

“Being able to attack the rim off the catch has helped me a ton and the new offense has me playing freer,” said Love.

Furthermore, this duo can make its mark on the defensive end. While small, both are good rebounders and have embraced the full man-to-man defense that Marek has implemented.

“I think Braden and I can be one of the best perimeter defensive units in the district,” said Love.

Behind LaRusso and Love, Saline has good depth behind the two entrenched starters.

Garret Baldwin, a junior, has taken big strides in the offseason and is expected to be the first guard off the bench. His perimeter shooting and secondary ball-handling is an asset that can be valuable as a third guard.

George Van Haaften is expected to be the prototypical defensive guard off the bench, someone who hopes to embrace the little things on the court that contributes to winning, and Evan Merrilat is a streaky shooter who has shown glimpses in the past of providing a spark.

This guard unit has been around the program for a long stretch, and while they lack the playing experience, Marek hopes that they can use the variety of skill sets to their advantage in conference play.

Wings

In order to win in the SEC, teams need a reliable number one player, someone who is able to take the reins of a team and be a lead scorer. Saline thinks they have that in senior forward Cooper Fairman, who is the only returning all-conference player on the roster, and someone who is finally the leading option.

Yet, with the balance that Marek hopes for this offense to possess, Fairman has embraced the playmaking role as well.

“Cooper’s best asset is his passing, and he’s unique in that for being our leading scorer... his vision is so impressive, and he looks to get his teammates involved,” said Marek.

“I’m playing out of ball screens more and I am always looking to get the best shot for my teammates,” said Fairman.

In addition to playmaking, in order for the Hornets to take the next step as a program, Fairman is going to need to be an all-SEC first-team player, and someone that takes the next step as a scorer. His shooting has been crucial to Saline’s success in the past, and now being able to shoot off the dribble and create shots for himself will be pivotal for the offense.

Someone who is undervalued among observers is returner Tyler Thibeault, who is one of only two returning starters on the roster. His versatility and high motor within the system allows for the offense to have five shooters on the floor at all times. Though playing at the power forward position, he’s undersized, and so bigger teams might be able to overpower Saline on the glass. Therefore, in order to make up for the rebounding deficiencies, Thibeault will need to expand his offensive game, and continue to provide perimeter spacing.

Bigs

When talking with people around Saline basketball, Josh Koch is singled out as someone who can take a massive leap of growth this year. His potential has always been obvious, and this is the year for him to break out (more on him below).

Yet, Koch is not the only emerging candidate at the big man position this year from Saline. Coaches and teammates alike rave about the performance of Dylan Mesman, a young sophomore whose game seems to play beyond his years.

“When I was watching the JV film from last year, Dylan just stood out to me... he’s going to be our six man this year and his combination of size down low and skill is special,” said Marek.

“Going against Dylan every day in practice is not fun, he is just so aggressive,” said Koch, who stressed that the two of them can fit together. “When Dylan’s in with me, I can play on the perimeter, and he can use his size to dominate the glass, and that’s something we can utilize against bigger lineups.”

However, as talented as Mesman is, as a young sophomore he’s going to experience a change in speed and competition at the varsity level. It will be paramount for him to stay disciplined, not get into foul trouble, and maintain aggressiveness if things are not going right.

A luxury many coaches don’t have is that if the younger big is struggling, Marek has a veteran bench option to utilize. Nick Boettger played sparingly last year, but his force as a rebounder was apparent in every occurrence. Saline is lacking in height this year, and Boettger brings a big body to the mix, someone who can clash with the tough SEC big man that the season will bring.

This will be a position of strength all year, as the differing skill sets among the 3 main players is rare to find in High School basketball.

Spotlight on: Josh Koch

Koch’s athletic gifts are obvious, as he is a lanky 6’5 big man with a great wingspan. His arm length is a key advantage, along with his agility and short area quickness. Being able to switch onto guards and stay in front, along with blocking shots from the help side is a special gift. On the other hand, Koch needed to add on muscle in order to survive against stronger big men. Koch has the potential to be the best defensive big in the SEC, and he embraced that in the offseason.

“I knew I had to get stronger, as I was flimsy as a junior, and so I really just focused on getting bigger and quicker in the offseason,” said the senior.

On the offensive side of the ball, Koch’s skills are critical to the free-flowing offense that Marek wants to implement. His ball-handling and shooting give Saline the potential to play a position less offense. Yet, it’s been a focus to balance not getting perimeter-oriented, an idea that both Marek and Koch emphasized.

Marek said, “Josh can average twenty points and ten rebounds... he’s going to be the guy we ride in the post.”

The Floor

When looking at what could derail Saline’s season, the variable that stands out is three-point shooting. By all accounts, the Hornets have been strong shooting the ball in practice and scrimmages, but shooting is a fickle thing. If the shot is not falling in SEC play, it could significantly hamper the offense. Consequently, the turnovers would then continue to be an issue throughout the season, which would notably restrict the offense. There would be wins of course, but it is difficult to see Saline reaching their goals if the shooting is not a strength. If this were to occur, one would be looking at a bottom half of the conference finish, and a year more focused on establishing the future of the program for Marek.

The Ceiling

Contrastingly, this is where Saline’s best possible outcome for the season is envisioned. That would include this new offense really opening things up in transition, as look for the Hornets to push the ball up the floor. If things go well, Saline’s shooting will be a strength, as will their depth. Garret Baldwin and Dylan Mesman would emerge as critical bench pieces, and one of Fairman and Koch materializes as a top-notch player. In this scenario, Saline is ahead of schedule, and the senior-heavy team uses its experiences to put together great stretches of basketball. If all the aforementioned variables go right, Saline would finish in the top three of the conference, with the potential to clinch an SEC title.

Final Report

Given preseason expectations, it is very easy to see this Saline team surpass projections. The pieces seem to fit together well and having a roster full of shooters will be interesting to watch. Turnovers and rebounds seem like possible weaknesses, but as the season progresses fans would hope those get hashed out. For a first-year head coach, the roster is ready to win, as the nine seniors provide a nice cushion of leadership. A realistic projection of the season seems to be a top-five finish in the conference, with the potential to emerge as a shocker team to win the SEC. Saline has depth, experience, and the roster seems to fit well, now it’s crucial that the pieces come together and turn potential into wins.