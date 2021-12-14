Saline's Nathanyel Sarment, Christain Manohar to Perform With All-State Bands at Michigan Music Conference

Saline High School students Nathanyel Sarment and Christain Manohar were selected to perform as All-State Musicians at the Michigan Music Conference in Grand Rapids in January 2022.

Thousands of student musicians from across the State of Michigan audition for the honor to perform in these prestigious music ensembles. Sarment will be performing in the All-State Orchestra on flute, and Manohar will be performing on Tenor Saxophone with the All-State Jazz Band.

Neva Rognes, trumpet, received Honorable Mention for her audition.

"Congratulations to these three wonderful student musicians," said Nate Lampman, Director of Bands at Saline High School.