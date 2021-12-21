Saline Police Respond to 3 Crashes Monday

The Saline Police Department responded to three crashes Monday.

Around 7:30 a.m., a driver stopped on Mills Road and attempted to turn left on to Michigan. The vehicle was t-boned by a westbound driver that had the right-of-way. Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the driver simply didn't see the westbound vehicle. As a result of the crash, the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Around 3:30 p.m., on the eastern border of the town, a westbound 25-year-old Manchester man was on Michigan Avenue and approaching Industrial Drive. The vehicle in front of him was stopping as the light turned yellow, so the driver switched lanes and passed him. The driver then struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 60-year-old Saline woman, that was turning left on to Industrial Drive. The collision between the F-150 and SUV was nearly head on. The woman was transported to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Also on Monday, an eastbound truck on Michigan turned south on to Ann Arbor Street and knocked down a city light pole and took out the awning of Brecon Grille restaurant and pub.

The driver continued. The incident is being treated as a hit and run. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-429-7911.